Per al-Kadhimi's orders, Iraq to deploy troops and thermographic cams on the borders with Syria 

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi, ordered enhancing the borders with Syria by equipping the fence with thermographic cameras and deploying troops.

The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major-General Yahya Rasool, tweeted earlier today, Thursday, "We continue to intensify the Intelligence efforts and bolster the cooperation between all our intelligence and security services."

Trans-border infiltration and smuggling between Iraq and Syria have exacerbated recently, according to data issued by the Iraqi Security authorities.