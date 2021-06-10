Report

Per al-Kadhimi's orders, Iraq to deploy troops and thermographic cams on the borders with Syria 

Date: 2021-06-10T11:43:20+0000
Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi, ordered enhancing the borders with Syria by equipping the fence with thermographic cameras and deploying troops.

The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major-General Yahya Rasool, tweeted earlier today, Thursday, "We continue to intensify the Intelligence efforts and bolster the cooperation between all our intelligence and security services."

Trans-border infiltration and smuggling between Iraq and Syria have exacerbated recently, according to data issued by the Iraqi Security authorities.

