PMF member killed in ISIS attack in Diyala 

Shafaq News / A security source reported that one member of al-Hashd al-Shaabi was killed, and two others were injured, in an ISIS attack in Diyala.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the terrorists attacked the PMF's security point in Mansouriyah sub-district, 45 Km northeast of Baquba.

The attack was launched from the outskirts of the Diyala River, north of al-Muqdadiyah district, infested with ISIS groups.

The Sherwin Basin is continuously subjected to terrorist attacks due to its proximity to the areas north of al-Muqdadiyah and Hamrin mountains, the stronghold of the terrorist organization.