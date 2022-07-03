Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PMF member killed in ISIS attack in Diyala 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-03T18:34:05+0000
PMF member killed in ISIS attack in Diyala 

Shafaq News / A security source reported that one member of al-Hashd al-Shaabi was killed, and two others were injured, in an ISIS attack in Diyala.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the terrorists attacked the PMF's security point in Mansouriyah sub-district, 45 Km northeast of Baquba.

The attack was launched from the outskirts of the Diyala River, north of al-Muqdadiyah district, infested with ISIS groups.

The Sherwin Basin is continuously subjected to terrorist attacks due to its proximity to the areas north of al-Muqdadiyah and Hamrin mountains, the stronghold of the terrorist organization.

related

PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-30 18:30:48
PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Diyala

After ISIS attack ... Military operations launched near Mosul

Date: 2020-05-02 12:55:38
After ISIS attack ... Military operations launched near Mosul

Reuters: Turkish intelligence helped Iraq capture Islamic State leader

Date: 2021-10-12 21:27:35
Reuters: Turkish intelligence helped Iraq capture Islamic State leader

ISIS executes a civilian in Nineveh

Date: 2022-04-25 06:10:27
ISIS executes a civilian in Nineveh

Cornet missiles destroy ISIS's vehicles in Salahuddin

Date: 2020-05-27 13:08:40
Cornet missiles destroy ISIS's vehicles in Salahuddin

Counter-Terrorism Service arrests four ISIS members

Date: 2021-02-04 20:55:02
Counter-Terrorism Service arrests four ISIS members

Ten ISIS terrorists arrested in four Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-06-14 18:26:49
Ten ISIS terrorists arrested in four Iraqi governorates

Two citizens injured in an ISIS sniper attack in Jalawla

Date: 2020-12-11 16:49:00
Two citizens injured in an ISIS sniper attack in Jalawla