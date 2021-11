Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces launched on Saturday a security operation east of Al-Anbar, western Iraq.

In a statement, the PMF Operations Command said the second and seventh brigades carried an operation to pursue ISIS remnants and secure the area.

It is worth noting that in the past few days, PMF launched operations in the areas of the Hemrin Mountains, between the governorates of Kirkuk, Diyala, and Saladin, to eliminate ISIS elements.