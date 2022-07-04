Report

PMF foils an ISIS smuggling east of Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-04T21:20:58+0000
PMF foils an ISIS smuggling east of Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Monday, ISIS elements attempted to smuggle to Diyala Governorate.

A source in the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) told Shafaq News Agency; that the PMF foiled an infiltration by ISIS when a terrorist group approached security in the Naft Khana sector 85 km east of Baqubah.

PMF launched a campaign in the vicinity of the incident. The source added.

It is worth noting that Due to its proximity to the Hamrin Hills and the borders with Iran, the PMF sectors east of Diyala have been an area that ISIS used to infiltrate and launch attacks.

