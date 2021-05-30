PMF fighters in al-Nasiriyah pickets the PMF authority headquarters in Nasiriyah

Shafaq News / Dozens of PMF fighters whose contracts have been terminated picketed today at the headquarters of the PMF in the Governorate of Dhi Qar.

The correspondent of Shafaq News Agency in the governorate said that PMF fighters whose contracts have been terminated took escalatory measures today by picketing the headquarters of PMF in the city of al-Nasiriyah.

According to our correspondent, the protestors have decided to take escalatory measures within a general context, targeting the institutions of the PMF in the Governorate, to put pressure on the government and the authority in order to obtain their rights.

In mid-May, the PMF had addressed the Ministry of Finance to request the approval of an additional 382,239,000,000 Iraqi dinars to address the issue of 30,000 PMF fighters whose contracts have been terminated.

The latter have already organized several demonstrations, which have resulted in clashes and injuries in different governorates.

It was expected that a decision would be taken soon to reinstate them, but the fiscal budget for the year 2021 did not allocate any funds to resolve this issue