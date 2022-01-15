No technocrats in the new government, source says

Shafaq News/ A source close to the Sadrist Movement revealed on Saturday that the next government would be shared by the winning parties in the parliamentary elections, including the Sadrist bloc, stressing that it will not be a technocratic government.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The personalities who will manage the ministries in the new government will be a well-known political figure, not independent nor technocrats."

"According to the political agreement among the political forces, the ministerial portfolios in the next government will be distributed according to the electoral entitlements and the number of parliamentary seats."

The source said, "the new government will be consisted of 21 ministries and has been classified into three groups: A, B, and C."

"Group A is the four sovereign ministries: Foreign Affairs, Finance, Oil, and Electricity."

"Group B is the eight medium ministries: Interior, Defense, Planning, Health, Trade, Justice, Education, and Higher Education."

"Group C includes nine service ministries: Industry and Minerals, Communications, Agriculture, Water Resources, Environment, Construction and Housing, Transport, Human Rights, and State Affairs."

It is worth noting that according to the results of the elections, the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr won 73 seats, followed by the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition led by Muhammad al-Halbousi with 37 seats. Next, the State of Law Coalition led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki with 33 seats, then the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani with 31 seats.

Compared with 2018 results, The Al-Fateh Alliance lost 31 seats, taking only 17 seats in the last elections.

The Framework and the Sadrist met frequently, but the main difference between the two sides still occurred.

On the shape of the government, Al-Sadr insists on a majority government while the Framework suggested a consensus.