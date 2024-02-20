Kurdish MP foresees approval of amended federal budget in early March

Shafaq News / Iraqi Kurdish MP Muthanna Amin stated on Tuesday that the "amended" federal budget is anticipated to be approved early next month.

Amin informed Shafaq News Agency that "the specialized committees in the Iraqi Parliament commenced reviewing and amending the draft of the federal budget law since January 10, with expectations for submission to Parliament by the end of this month or the beginning of March," confirming that "significant delays have occurred."

He further mentioned that "the approval of the general state budget is anticipated at the beginning of March, as any delay would impact the overall situation in Iraq, not only in the Region. Many matters are intertwined with the actual figures approved by the budget, necessitating swift approval."

Emphasizing that "the Kurdish people urgently require and deserve budget approval," Amin addressed the reasons for delaying the salaries of the Region's employees for January.

He explained, "It was linked to the actual expenditure of the Iraqi government, operating on the principle of (12/1), resulting in a limited share for the Region. However, following the conclusion of elections and the initiation of budget disbursement for governorate development, the Region's share increased."

Amin stressed that "while the Region's share this month is expected to decrease compared to the previous month, it will remain insufficient. The hope is for budget approval in March, resolving the issue of the Region's share."