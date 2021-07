Shafaq News/ The leader of the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party, Mohammed Haji Mahmoud, said on Wednesday that Iraq will replicate the Afghani scenario following the U.S. troops' departure from the country.

Mahmoud's comments came in a statement on the U.S.-Iraqi Strategic Dialogue and outcomes of the Iraqi Premier Mustafa al-Kadhimi's meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington earlier this week.

Mahmoud, aka Kaka Hama, said, "al-Kadhimi is not the decision-maker in Iraq...the U.S. will withdraw from many territories in Iraq, as in Afghanistan."