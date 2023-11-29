Joint security operation clears area near Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Ministry of Peshmerga conducted a joint operation with the Iraqi army to clear the northern region of Mount Qarachogh, near Erbil.

According to the Ministry, the collaborative effort involved the 14th Brigade of the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi military to enhance security and stability by addressing potential terrorist threats.

The operation included a survey and cleansing of areas in the security vacuum between the two forces, focusing on ensuring the safety of citizens in the region.

While the relationship between the Peshmerga and Iraqi forces has been complex, they have demonstrated cooperation, particularly during the joint effort to liberate Mosul from ISIS in 2017.

Despite occasional tensions, both sides recognize the need for collaboration to address common security challenges.