The Peshmerga begins work in the joint coordination center with the Iraqi army

Shafaq News / The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Serbest, Lezkin announced on Tuesday that the joint coordination center between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army has officially begun its work.

Lezkin said in a statement, "it is decided that the Supreme Committee will meet with the Ministry of Peshmerga and the Iraqi Ministry of Defense to set future steps and activate joint centers and activate others in Mosul, Diyala, and Kirkuk. "

The Minister of Peshmerga, Shoresh Ismail, announced at the end of last October the opening of a joint coordination center between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army at the beginning of this month.