Iraqi ship captured by Iranian pirates for ransom

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-21T14:29:13+0000
Iraqi ship captured by Iranian pirates for ransom

Shafaq News / MP of Basra Governorate, Kadhim Finjan revealed that an Iraqi ship had been looted and kidnapped by pirates near the Iranian coast.

 Finjan, the former Minister of Transport, said in a statement that he had received documented appeals from the private ship's owner (T-4) demanding to release his ship from the grip of the pirates who drove it to an unknown location.

 He quoted the ship’s owner saying that his ship “ran aground along the Iranian coasts about seven miles north of Bushehr Port, and that the crew of the vessel (Sohan) stole his ship’s fuel, plundered its cargo and equipment, and demanded a ransom of 80,000 Us dollars. 

 The MP indicated that he will send an urgent appeal to request help from the MEMAC Mutual Aid Center for Maritime Emergencies, based in Bahrain, and address the Iraqi authorities concerned with bilateral relations with neighboring countries.

