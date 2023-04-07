Iraqi security forces arrest prominent ISIS member in Saladin Governorate

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces, in coordination with the Iraqi National Intelligence Service, announced on Friday the arrest of a prominent ISIS member in the Saladin Governorate.

The Security Media Cell stated that the detained individual was responsible for transporting terrorists and security mail from "Samarra Island" to the so-called state north of Baghdad. He was also an official in ISIS Al-Sawary's division.

ISIS is a militant extremist group that emerged in Iraq and Syria in 2014. At its height, it controlled large swathes of territory in both countries, imposing its brutal version of Islamic law and carrying out numerous atrocities, including mass executions and sexual slavery.

However, a coalition of forces led by the Iraqi military and supported by the U.S. defeated the group and drove them out of their strongholds in 2017.

Despite this, ISIS continues to carry out sporadic attacks and remains in parts of Iraq.