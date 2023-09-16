Iraqi parliamentarian pushes for an emergency session amid dinar depreciation

Shafaq News/ Lawmaker Mohama Khalil on Saturday said he intends to gather signatures from fellow parliamentarians to convene an emergency session to address the soaring exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Khalil said that "the rise of the dollar against the national currency has negatively impacted the Iraqi landscape, affecting the citizens' livelihood."

He noted that it is incumbent upon the government and supervisory authorities to curb the soaring exchange rate of the US dollar, criticizing the parliament for its absenteeism and negligence in addressing this surge.

Khalil stressed that "the government needs to elucidate the reasons behind the dinar depreciation, which is expected to exacerbate, and to devise solutions and strategies in this regard, preventing speculators from exploiting the Iraqi market."

As Khalil plans to move forward with his initiative, he highlighted his determination to "call upon the parliament speaker, the first and second deputy speakers, and collect signatures of 50 lawmakers to hold an extraordinary session attended by the stakeholders (Finance Minister and the Central Bank Governor), to openly communicate and reveal to the people the reasons behind the dollar's ascent against the Iraqi currency," before the parliamentary session scheduled for the coming Monday.