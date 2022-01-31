Iraqi forces kill a prominent ISIS leader

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Security Media Cell announced that the National Security forces had confirmed that the ISIS “deputy governor of north Baghdad” were killed.

In a statement, the Cell said that the DNA test approved that the body is for Adwan Farhan Jafal, so-called “Sheikh Seif.”

Sheikh Seif was killed by Iraqi airstrikes in Tarmiyah district, along with five other ISIS elements, a week ago.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces in several governorates.

The Iraqi forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to the killing and the arrest of many members.