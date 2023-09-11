Iraqi Court sentences drug trafficking gang members to death

Shafaq News / The Iraqi judiciary issued a death sentence for members of a gang involved in international drug trafficking.

According to a statement from the Popular Mobilization Forces' media, the gang members were arrested earlier by the General Directorate of Security and Discipline (Investigations and Preventive Security).

The gang is considered, according to the statement, "one of the most prominent international drug trafficking gangs," and after completing the investigations, they were referred to the Iraqi judiciary, which issued a death sentence by hanging until death against them.