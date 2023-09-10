Iraq appoints new commander to elite counter-terrorism unit

Shafaq News/ Major General Hadi Sarheed al-Kinani has been appointed as the head of the Second Special Operations Command of the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS), replacing Major General Haider Al-Obaidi, a security source revealed on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the the scope of al-Kinani's new jurisdiction extends over the northern districts of Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh.

This comes as part of a broader strategy to consolidate forces and expertise in the pivotal northern region of the nation, seen as a linchpin in maintaining national security.

Recognized as a vanguard force within the Iraqi army, the CTS has carved out a reputation for being an elite unit, trained and equipped by US forces. The agency played a pivotal role in the nation’s offensive against ISIS between 2014 and 2017, spearheading efforts to quell the terrorist outfit's reign of terror during the three-year operation.