Iraqi Counter-Terrorism forces arrest two militants, clear ISIS hideouts in multiple governorates

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) announced the arrest of two terrorists and the clearing of several hideouts and caves in several governorates.

According to a statement, the operations were based on precise intelligence gathered by the CTS. "In two separate operations, the service arrested two terrorists in the governorates of Saladin, Al-Anbar, and Nineveh," the statement said.

As part of their ongoing efforts to dismantle ISIS remnants, the CTS also conducted search and clearance missions. "Our forces inspected and cleared several abandoned homes, which were being used as shelters and rest stops in deserted villages, as well as some caves and tunnels rigged with explosives," the statement added. These operations took place in various locations throughout Nineveh governorate.