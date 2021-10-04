In Arabic, PM Barzani sends a letter to all Iraqis

Shafaq News/ In an open speech to the Iraqis earlier today, Monday, Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, called for respecting the "constitution, partnership, and consensus".

In the speech he delivered in Arabic, PM Barzani said, "I would like to deliver the message of the Kurdistan Region to all the brothers and Sisters all over Iraq. The message of Kurdistan is a message of peace, coexistence, stability, and construction."

"We demand implementing all the articles of the constitution and returning to true partnership, consensus, and balance."

PM Barzani called for "voting for the candidates of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in other governorates, and working with us to export the successful experience of Kurdistan to all the governorates of Iraq."

"The Kurdistan Region was and will remain, under the leadership of our leader and President Masoud Barzani, a haven for all the communities and free people from all over Iraq."