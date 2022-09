Shafaq News / Imam Ali brigades, an armed faction in al-Hashd al-Shaabi, decided on Thursday to close its office in Basra governorate, following the recent development in the country.

The group said in a statement today, "It was decided to close the office of Iraq's Islamic Movement- the Imam Ali Brigades, in Basra governorate, to ward off strife and prevent any attempts to create a conflict and a gap between the brothers."