ISIS release a shepherd abducted with two companions three days ago; keeps two in custody

Shafaq News/ ISIS operatives have released a captive of three abducted three days ago, a security source revealed on Saturday.

The source in al-Anbar Police told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS militants abducted three shepherds in al-Tabaat territory, 70 kilometers to the west of al-Rutba district, three days ago.

"Earlier today, one of the abductees was released for an unknown reason. The fate of the others remains undisclosed. After inquiring about the released abductee, he said that he does not know anything about them or where he was kept."