ISIS kills a woman north of Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a security source reported that an ISIS group opened fire on a house north of Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a terrorist armed group targeted a civilian's house in the Albu Shalal military area of Tarmiyah district.

The attack killed a woman, and the security forces launched a security operation searching for the terrorist. The source added.

Earlier today, an ISIS member shot an Iraqi soldier north of Baghdad.

A security source told our Agency, "An ISIS sniper targeted a tower of the Iraqi army within Al-Abayji in Tarmiyah district, which wounded a soldier in his left shoulder."

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces. In contrast, the Iraqi forces and the popular mobilization forces arrested and killed many prominent ISIS leaders in different governorates.