IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global Coalition in al-Anbar today.

Earlier today, Iraqi security forces thwarted an attempt to target a supply convoy by two explosive devices in babel, south of Iraq.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a joint force from the Intelligence Agency and the Counter-Terrorism-Service identified and detonated two roadside bombs set to strike a supply convoy of the Global Coalition on the highway leading to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, near al-Hillah.