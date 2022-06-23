Half of them belong to the Coordination Framework, Shafaq News reveals the names of the sworn-in lawmakers

Shafaq News/ Half of the replacement lawmakers voted in by the Iraqi parliament to replace the members of the resigned Sadrist bloc belong to the Shiite forces Coordination Framework.

Al-Fatah had the largest share with 11 lawmakers (Karim Oleiwi al-Sakr, Hassan Salem, Moeen al-Kadhimi, Zainab al-Moussawi, Qahtan Adnan Kamel, Hamid al-Zameli, Amal al-Naseri, Walid al-Sahlani, Ola al-Shanawa, Aziz al-Mayahi, Hussein al-Yasiri, Mortada al-Saedi) joining the bloc.

The State Forces Alliance added seven seats to its bloc. The lawmakers who joined the bloc are Zekra al-Rudaini, Ali al-Hamidawi, Allawi Nehme, Insijam al-Gharrawi, Intisar al-Maliki, Zeinab al-Khazraji, and Saadiya al-Okabi.

The Coordination Framework's largest bloc, the State of Law Alliance, gained five new members: Taleb al-Yaseri, Ali al-Fayyadh, Ahmed al-Badri, Assaad al-Hamouzi, and Thanaa al-Rabiei.

So'oud al-Saedi, Jaber al-Kanani, Hussein Mones, Nadi al-Abboudi, and Mohsen al-Amer were added to the Coordination Framework's Huqooq bloc.

Al-Nahj al-Watani (the National Approach) and al-Aqd al-Watani (the National Covenant) secured three (Hussein al-Asadi, Zeinab Raheem al-Jayashi) and four (Abbas al-Jubouri, Mahdiya al-Lami, Haidar Hamed, and Souad al-Najafi), respectively.

The Independent MPs who joined the parliamentary lineup after today's session are Fatima Hussein al-Mosaedi, Saad Awad al-Tawbi, Hussein Habib, Haitham al-Zarkani, Yassin Ghabawi, Duaa al-Uqabi, Wafa al-Lami, Raed Hamdan, Kadhem al-Magsoub, Donia al-Shammari, and Duha al-Qaiser.

The Emtidad movement won seven new seats for Fatima al-Issawi, Noor Dohi, Diaa Kadhem, Kifah al-Sudani, Saeb al-Hajjam, Faten al-Qargoli, and Ahmed Majeed.

The candidate Zuhair Shahid was sowrn in for Ishraqat Kanoun, Shaza al-Azzawi and Nihal Jaafar for Takaddom, Kamel al-Ugaili and Hoda al-Saeedi for Qadimoun, Suhaila al-Saadi for al-Furatin, Hamad al-Mousawi for al-Madani, Ali al-Maksousi for al-Iraq al-Wataniya, Fatima al-Bo Fayyad for al-Nour, Amer Abdul-Jabbar for al-Faw Zakho.

Sarah al-Salihi, Taher al-Battat, and Hatef al-Meshaal won a seat for Tasmim, Haifaa al-Khleif for the conservatives, Adnan al-Zarfi and Thanaa Al-Zagrawi for al-Wafaa', and Karim Al-Saray for Wasit Gathering.