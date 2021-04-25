Families displaced from Al-Abbara fearing retaliatory responses

Shafaq News / Some local websites in Diyala reported today, Sunday, that a number of families have fled from one of Al-Abbara district villages, northeast of Baqubah, to escape retaliatory responses to Al-Jizani attack.

Citizens confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that five to six families were displaced from the village of Kasiba, northeast of Al-Abbara, after the village was bombed yesterday with several mortar shells, which the people interpreted as retaliatory responses following the Al-Jizani attack, which left 11 victims and wounded police officers and citizens.

MP of Diyala, Raad Al-Dahlaki, denied to Shafaq News agency the displacement of families from Diyala.

For his part, the deputy commissioner of Baqubah, Abdullah Al-Hayali, told Shafaq News agency, "I did not receive any information about the displacement of families."

However, in an interview with Shafaq News agency, a government source accused political parties of creating crises, unrest, and sectarian displacement to settle early electoral scores in al-Waqf basin, which extends from al-Abbara to Abu Saida, 30 km northeast of Baqubah.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed that all the tribal and societal reconciliations that were held between the mixed-sectarian endowment villages did not succeed in achieving security stability or societal peace that would guarantee peaceful coexistence for all, after many villages were infiltrated by ISIS terrorists and groups linked to political parties that control the security situation according to specific interests and agendas."