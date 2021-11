Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned today the assassination attempt that targeted Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi a few days ago.

Anadolu Agency reported that Erdogan condemns the attack on the Iraqi Prime Minister's house and wishes him safety.

Al-Kadhimi was subjected to a failed assassination attempt last Sunday, through three drones loaded with explosives, one of which exploded on his house in the Green Zone in Baghdad.