Eight killed in the Turkish attack on the military hospital in Sinjar, reports reveal

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-18T12:15:29+0000
Shafaq News/ Pro-PKK media reported that the death toll from the Turkish airstrikes that targeted a military hospital for the Sinjar Protection Forces, on Tuesday, had reached eight.

According to reports, four members of the party and four healthcare professionals were killed in the Turkish bombardment yesterday.

Four others were also wounded.

An official security source had reported yesterday that ten casualties were recorded as a preliminary result of the Turkish airstrikes that targeted a military hospital for the Sinjar Protection Forces.

