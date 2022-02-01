CBI sold +4$ billion in January currency auctions

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $4 billion in foreign currency in January.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency January's auctions amounted to $4,114,079,000. The weighted average of CBI daily sales stood at $195,908,523, up from December's $165,909,396.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that the majority of those funds went to boost assets abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, while a small percentage was dedicated for cash transactions.