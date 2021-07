Shafaq News/ The bodies of the marines who perished in the fire that tore into an Iraqi tugboat inside the International water to the maritime checkpoint in al-Faw district, Basra Governorate, far south of Iraq.

A source told Shafaq News agency that the bodies are entirely charred from the blazes.

On July 14, a source revealed that four Iraqis and a fifth Indian national died in a fire incident that turned a domestic tugboat into ashes outside the Iraqi territorial waters.