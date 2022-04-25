An Attack Target Camp Taji North of Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-25T18:49:01+0000

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that two mortar shells targeted a military camp north of the Iraqi capital on Monday evening. The source told Shafaq News Agency; that the two shells launched from the Rashidiya area in Baghdad fell in the vicinity of Camp Taji, north of Baghdad. He did not provide further information about the causalities or the damage. Camp Taji, also known as Camp Cooke, is a military installation used by Iraqi and Coalition forces near Taji, Baghdad Governorate, Iraq. Camp Taji is used by the Global coalition and houses the Iraqi Army and the Iraqi National Guard members. It is also being used to train the Iraqi Air Force.

