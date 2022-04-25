Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

An Attack Target Camp Taji North of Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-25T18:49:01+0000
An Attack Target Camp Taji North of Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that two mortar shells targeted a military camp north of the Iraqi capital on Monday evening.

The source told Shafaq News Agency; that the two shells launched from the Rashidiya area in Baghdad fell in the vicinity of Camp Taji, north of Baghdad.

He did not provide further information about the causalities or the damage.

Camp Taji, also known as Camp Cooke, is a military installation used by Iraqi and Coalition forces near Taji, Baghdad Governorate, Iraq. 

Camp Taji is used by the Global coalition and houses the Iraqi Army and the Iraqi National Guard members. It is also being used to train the Iraqi Air Force.

related

Iraq's PM casts his vote this morning, urging Iraqis to choose the best for the future of the country

Date: 2021-10-10 05:40:40
Iraq's PM casts his vote this morning, urging Iraqis to choose the best for the future of the country

Within hours, a second attack targets the US-led Coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-09-04 16:40:21
Within hours, a second attack targets the US-led Coalition in Iraq

Security and clans block entries to Karbala ahead of a protest heading to Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-09 12:19:47
Security and clans block entries to Karbala ahead of a protest heading to Baghdad

Coordination Framework: we do not recognize today's sessions outcomes

Date: 2022-01-09 20:16:31
Coordination Framework: we do not recognize today's sessions outcomes

Covid-19: 3962 new cases today

Date: 2020-08-25 14:57:31
Covid-19: 3962 new cases today

German activist freed in Iraq

Date: 2020-07-24 16:53:51
German activist freed in Iraq

"A new security system is being installed at Baghdad airport", a source clarifies

Date: 2021-01-29 15:09:44
"A new security system is being installed at Baghdad airport", a source clarifies

Al-Kadhimi discusses with Bin Salman ways to enhance cooperation between Baghdad and Riyadh

Date: 2021-03-31 17:32:58
Al-Kadhimi discusses with Bin Salman ways to enhance cooperation between Baghdad and Riyadh