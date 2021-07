Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, has informed his supporters that "the day of his martyrdom or death is near".

This came in a video showing al-Sadr addressing his supporters, published on Facebook.

"There is one thing that can revive the Sadr movement; it is my death or assassination."

He added that his blood would be enough to revive "what has perished."