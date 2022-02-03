Al-Sadr accuses parties he did name of plunging Iraq into "perilous" regional battles

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-03T13:54:59+0000

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, accused parties he did not name of plunging Iraq into "perilous" regional wars by targeting Gulf states under the pretext of "normalization". Al-Sadr tweeted on Thursday, "after escalating violence by terrorist armed groups against the interests of the people and the political forces, some terrorist outlaws have attempted to plunge Iraq into perilous in regional war by targeting a Gulf state under the pretext of normalization, the Yemen war, or whatsoever." "In general, I categorically refuse involving Iraq in those conflicts. I associate myself with those who demand stopping the war against Yemen and I associate myself with stopping the normalization with the Zionist army," he said, "however, this is not achieved by violence and infighting, but with dialogue and communication with regional states. It is not achieved by exposing the sanctities and people of Iraq to risk. Iraq needs peace, prestige, and independence from external influence." "It is essential that Iraq does not serve as a launchpad to attack neighboring countries," he said, urging the federal government to "deal seriously with the culprits; otherwise, it will be negligent and its silence might not end up being a good thing." Earlier today, the United Arab Emirates said that an Iraqi armed faction claimed responsibility for a drone attack on the Gulf monarchy.

related

Al-Sadr: some parties want to impede the government formation

Date: 2021-11-21 20:44:16

Including al-Kadhimi, al-Sadr proposes four names for the Prime Ministry

Date: 2021-10-06 14:35:17

Al-Sadr's office did not contact al-Amiri to arrange a meeting, source reveals

Date: 2022-01-27 17:42:38

Al-Sadr and Barzani agree upon holding the elections on time, Sadrist leader says

Date: 2021-06-01 15:12:03

The Shiite Coordination Framework faces an internal split danger

Date: 2022-01-03 21:23:13

Al-Sadr confirms his movement's participation in the upcoming elections

Date: 2020-11-22 15:30:02

A special meeting to be held between the Sadrist Movement and the Shiite Coordination Framework

Date: 2021-12-01 19:20:40

Al-Sadr crosses off al-Maliki from the Government formation arithmetics

Date: 2021-10-16 11:04:59