Former Iraqi PM adviser jailed in public funds case

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Khaled Kabyan, former adviser to ex-PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for youth and sports affairs, received a one-year prison sentence Thursday after the Karkh Criminal Court convicted him of causing damage to public funds.

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According to an official document reviewed by Shafaq News, the case centers on financial damages exceeding 36 million Iraqi dinars (about $27,000) linked to the Iraqi Federation for Aquatic Sports. The sum is reportedly belonging to a private investor.

The conviction was issued under Article 340 of the Iraqi Penal Code.

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