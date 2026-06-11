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Former Iraqi PM adviser jailed in public funds case

Former Iraqi PM adviser jailed in public funds case
2026-06-11T11:44:38+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Khaled Kabyan, former adviser to ex-PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for youth and sports affairs, received a one-year prison sentence Thursday after the Karkh Criminal Court convicted him of causing damage to public funds.

Read more: Iraq under US financial scrutiny: When corruption meets sovereignty

According to an official document reviewed by Shafaq News, the case centers on financial damages exceeding 36 million Iraqi dinars (about $27,000) linked to the Iraqi Federation for Aquatic Sports. The sum is reportedly belonging to a private investor.

The conviction was issued under Article 340 of the Iraqi Penal Code.

Read more: What does Iraq's new government promise?

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