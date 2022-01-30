Al-Nujaifi warns the Sunni parties of taking a side in the Shiite-Shiite conflict in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Leading figure in "Mottahidoon" (United) party, Atheel al-Nujaifi, warned the Sunni parties of taking a side with a Shiite party against the other, in reference to the coalition Khamis al-Khanjar and Mohammad al-Halboosi's "al-Siyada" formed with the Sadrist movement and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Nujaifi said, "aligning with a Shiite party against the other, will put the Sunni forces involved in this coalition in the crosshairs of the Shiite party being pushed outside the political scene."

"In fact, even the Shiite forces who engaged with the Sunni forces in this alliance will always prefer maintaining the Shiite-Shiite interests over the interests of their Sunni allies," he added, "the Sunni parties shall remain neutral."