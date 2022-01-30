Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Nujaifi warns the Sunni parties of taking a side in the Shiite-Shiite conflict in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-30T11:47:39+0000
Al-Nujaifi warns the Sunni parties of taking a side in the Shiite-Shiite conflict in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Leading figure in "Mottahidoon" (United) party, Atheel al-Nujaifi, warned the Sunni parties of taking a side with a Shiite party against the other, in reference to the coalition Khamis al-Khanjar and Mohammad al-Halboosi's "al-Siyada" formed with the Sadrist movement and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Nujaifi said, "aligning with a Shiite party against the other, will put the Sunni forces involved in this coalition in the crosshairs of the Shiite party being pushed outside the political scene."

"In fact, even the Shiite forces who engaged with the Sunni forces in this alliance will always prefer maintaining the Shiite-Shiite interests over the interests of their Sunni allies," he added, "the Sunni parties shall remain neutral."

related

Iraq's political process is going through political death, Atheel al-Nujaifi says 

Date: 2021-07-24 13:09:36
Iraq's political process is going through political death, Atheel al-Nujaifi says 

Iraqi Constitution will “collapse” after the US withdrawal from Iraq, Official says

Date: 2021-08-21 08:51:59
Iraqi Constitution will “collapse” after the US withdrawal from Iraq, Official says

Sunni MP criticizes al-Halboosi's statements on giving the Presidency to a Sunni

Date: 2021-06-01 12:49:34
Sunni MP criticizes al-Halboosi's statements on giving the Presidency to a Sunni