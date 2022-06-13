Al-Khazali: some parties are trying to spread chaos in Iraq

Shafaq News / The leader in the Coordination Framework, Qais al-Khazali, revealed that parties working "from behind the keyboard" are trying to spread chaos in Iraq.

Al-Khazali said in a televised interview that some parties were behind hindering the implementation of China's projects in the country, noting that some others worked, during the protests, to hinder the work of the German company Siemens to develop the electricity sector.

"We support the citizens' demands of basic services and right to protest, but solving the country's problems cannot be done through blocking the streets", he noted, "Now that the representatives of the Sadrist bloc have resigned, we entered a new phase."

"We look forward to forming a new government a choosing a Prime Minister who is capable of solving the country's economic problems, as well as other crises like drought", he added.

The leader of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Ameri, called on the supreme religious authority in Najaf to intervene and solve the political crisis in Iraq.

Al-Ameri said in a statement, "The blessed Supreme Marja'iyah, always shows up at the right time to save the day and bring life back to normal."

The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, warned of "chaos" in the aftermath of the mass resignation of the Sadrist lawmakers from the Iraqi parliament, urging the Kurdish parties to join hands.

Barzani tweeted on Monday, "we are watching with concern the latest political updates in Iraq. We hope chaos does not prevail and the parliament represents all the Iraqis."

"I urge all the Kurdish parties to unite," he added.