Al-Kadhimi accepts Hantoush's resignation

Shafaq News/ An executive order issued by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed that the latter accepted the resignation of Electricity Minister Majed Hantoush from his position.

The Ministry's spokesman, Ahmed Moussa, told Shafaq News Agency, last week that Hantoush formally submitted his resignation to Al-Kadhimi following the deterioration of the electricity situation.

The resignation came after the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called in a tweet to dismiss the Minister of Electricity from his post. al-Sadr's supporters then launched a campaign on social media to remove Hantoush from his post.

Iraq has been suffering from the electricity shortage crisis for decades as a result of successive wars, the instability of the security situation in the country, as well as rampant corruption.

Iraq produces between 19 and 21 thousand megawatts of electric power, while the actual need exceeds 30 thousand megawatts, according to officials in the electricity sector.