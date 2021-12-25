Al-Fateh Coalition: we do not accept even one foreign soldier to remain in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Al-Fateh Coalition announced its total rejection of the staying of U.S. forces in Iraq under cover of training and advice, sending a warning message to Washington and the Iraqi government.

The head of the Coalition, Hadi al-Amiri, said at a memorial conference for the victims of the liberation of Dhuluiya, "We have been patient for a long time until the departure of foreign forces from Iraq, and we agreed, after all the stalling, that all American combat forces will withdraw. it is a goal that cannot be negotiated."

He stressed, "Our sovereignty is a red line," adding that "my message is clear to the U.S. forces and the Iraqi government, that you should implement what was agreed. We do not accept any manipulation, fraud, or changing missions."

"If the U.S. forces want to remain in Iraq, they must bear this wrong decision." He said.

He affirmed, "We do not accept for Iraq's sovereignty to be incomplete, and we do not accept even one foreign soldier, neither at Ain al-Assad base nor in Harir, neither for training nor consultation.

"If the Iraqi government needs trainers and advisers, it must make a contract that clarifies their whereabouts, numbers, and tasks."

Earlier this month, The top U.S. commander for the Middle East said that the United States would keep 2,500 troops in Iraq for the foreseeable future.

He also warned that he expects increasing attacks on U.S. and Iraqi personnel by Iranian-backed factions.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said in an interview with The Associated Press that despite the shift by U.S. forces to a non-combat role in Iraq, they will still provide air support and other military aid for Iraq's fight against ISIS.