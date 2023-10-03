Al-Anbar police disrupt network promoting banned Baath party

Shafaq News/ The Anbar Governorate Police Command announced on Tuesday that it has successfully dismantled a network dedicated to glorifying the Arab Socialist Baath Party, which is banned in Iraq, through various social media platforms.

In a statement, the police leadership explained, "Through vigilant monitoring, intelligence gathering, and intensified efforts, we have uncovered a network of individuals attempting to disrupt the security of the province and promote acts of sabotage through social media by sharing images and slogans associated with the now-deceased Baath regime."

The statement further elaborated that members of this network were "inciting young people to gather in public spaces to disturb the peace and compromise the security of the governorate, taking advantage of the celebration of the country's National Day."

The police emphasized that "ongoing efforts and vigilance are in place to apprehend all those involved and their collaborators, and to deal with anyone who attempts to disrupt or harm the security of Anbar Governorate."

Notably, the Baath Party in Iraq was officially banned in 2003 following the American invasion of Iraq.