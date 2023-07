Shafaq News / Hadi al-Amiri, the head of Al-Fatah alliance, urged on Thursday for a unified stance regarding the actions taken by the U.S. Treasury.

During a commemorative ceremony, al-Amiri stated in a speech, "It is disgraceful for us to be controlled by an employee of the U.S. Treasury."

Furthermore, he added, "I demand that political forces take a unified position to secure Iraq's independence."