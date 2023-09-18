Airstrike eliminates terrorist cell, destroys hideouts on Saladin-Kirkuk borders

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Security Media Cell announced on Monday the elimination of a terrorist cell and the destruction of their hideouts through a precision airstrike in the border region between the Saladin and Kirkuk.

An official statement said that the operation, which relied on precise intelligence provided by the Iraqi National Intelligence Service and was executed in close coordination with the Targeting Cell under the Joint Operations Command, witnessed the successful execution of an air raid by F-16 fighter jets. This airstrike took place within the Saladin area, adjacent to the Kirkuk province border. The operation resulted in the demise of a terrorist cell and the obliteration of their hideouts, including weapons, equipment, and vehicles found within them.