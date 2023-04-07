Air strikes target ISIS hideouts in Iraq's Makhoul Mountains

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a security source reported that warplanes carried out intensive air strikes on ISIS hideouts in the Makhoul Mountains, which spread across four governorates.

The source informed the Shafaq News agency that the air strikes were concentrated in the Shirqat district and the outskirts of Baiji district, north of Saladin.

No other details are provided.

It is worth noting that Makhoul Mountains are the most prominent strongholds for ISIS and previous terrorist groups.

They extend between the governorates of Saladin, Nineveh, and Kirkuk and the borders of Kurdistan.