A Parliamentary move to vote on the 2021 Federal Budget today, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-16T12:39:50+0000
Shafaq News/ MP of Iraqiun coalition, Jassim Al-Bakhati, revealed that the House of Representatives is considering voting on the 2021 budget bill during the session scheduled for later today, Tuesday. 

Al-Bakhati said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the Iraqi parliament will vote during a session today, according to information that we received from the presidium of the parliament, on the budget bill for 2021."

"So far, there is no final agreement regarding the Kurdistan region's share of the 2021 budget. However, the bill will be voted upon by majority, especially after obtaining a quorum for the session," he noted, "the majority of MPs supports this matter."

