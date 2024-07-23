CBI auctions +$26 billion during H1 of 2024

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $26 billion during the past six months.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the first six months of 2024 $26,539,598,281 at a monthly rate averaging $4,423,266,380.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last May, reaching $5,257,079,903, while the lowest was in January, totaling $4,095,583,404.

Foreign exchange sales during this period amounted to $24,105,770,121, with an increase of 89% compared to cash sales, which reached $2,565,785,811.

The bank covered these transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,310 dinars per dollar for documentary credits, international settlements of electronic cards, and foreign transfers. In comparison, the rate for cash transactions stood at 1,305 dinars per dollar.