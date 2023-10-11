With $4.5 billion, Iraq is the second top buyer of Iranian goods: diplomat

Shafaq News/ Iran's ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al Sadiq, on Wednesday said that Iraq ranked second in the list of countries importing Iranian goods with $4.5 billion during the first half of the current year.

Addressing the audience at the inauguration of the third Iran Business Exhibition in Iraq, Al Sadiq said, "Iran's export volume in the first half of this year reached 67.7 million tons of goods, with a total value of $24.144 billion."

The data, according to the diplomat, highlight an impressive 16% growth in Iranian exports to the Iraqi market when compared to the same period last year.

He continued, "Despite some internal constraints, Iran has remained steadfast in assisting Iraq in meeting its energy needs, including electricity and gas. This is achieved through the execution of power generation projects, particularly by Iranian giants like Mapna, which has significantly contributed to the improvement of Iraq's energy infrastructure."

The Iranian Ambassador explained that the trajectory of economic relations between Iran and Iraq has witnessed continuous growth, reaching approximately $12 billion the previous year.

The ambassador asserted that "improving the level of exchange between the two nations, particularly at the economic level, is a shared priority for both countries."