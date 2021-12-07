Water scarcity and COVID-19 placed Iraq on the list of countries in need of foreign food aid

Shafaq News/ The economic expert, Mazhar Muhammad Salih, confirmed that the water crisis and COVID-19 are the main reasons for classifying Iraq as a country in need of foreign food aid.

Salih said in an interview with Shafaq News Agency, "The COVID-19 crisis has led to a significant increase in food prices in the world," noting, "Iraq imports 60-80% of its food, and thus high prices in the world, international precautions and restrictions on food security have led to a rise in food prices similar to the rise in oil prices."

"Iraq does not need foreign food aid because its economic situation is good, and it will not face a food crisis. In fact, providing food security is our primary responsibility", he noted.

Saleh pointed out that there are internal and external reasons facing Iraq by providing internal food security related to the water scarcity facing the region, which has affected the winter agricultural plan."

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) announced in its monthly report issued in December that 44 countries, including Iraq, need foreign food aid.