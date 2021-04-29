Report

WGC to support CBI in raising its Gold reserves

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-29T12:49:35+0000
WGC to support CBI in raising its Gold reserves

Shafaq News/  the Governor of Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Mustafa Ghaleb Mukhaif, held on Thursday a meeting with the World Gold Council (WGC) upon their request.

The Bank’s media office said in a statement the meeting touched upon a spectrum of issues, most notably the technical support and training, and the growing reserves of foreign currency of the CBI after the recent reform in the banking system.

 The statement noted that the World Gold Council had provided full support to the CBI in case it wished to increase the gold quota for Iraq.

 It is noteworthy that the Central Bank of Iraq ranks fifth in the Arab world and 38 globally in terms of the size of gold reserves.

