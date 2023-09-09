USD stabilizes in Baghdad, decreases in Erbil

Shafaq News / Exchange rates for the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad's markets on Saturday, while they slightly decreased in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the dollar's rates remained unchanged with the closure of al-Kifah and al-Harithiya stock markets in Baghdad, holding steady at 154,000 IQD for $100, the same rates recorded earlier in the day.

Our correspondent noted that selling rates at exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad also remained stable, with a selling price of 155,000 IQD, while the buying price stood at 153,000 IQD for every $100.

In Erbil, the dollar experienced a slight decrease, with a selling price of 154,650 IQD for every $100 and a buying price of 154,350 IQD for $100.