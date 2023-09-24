USD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi Dinar declined on Sunday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the Dollar prices dropped as the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad closed. The exchange rate reached 153,700 IQD per $100, whereas the Dollar prices this morning were at 154,100 IQD per $100.

Our correspondent noted that selling prices at currency exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad decreased, with the selling rate at 155,000 IQD per $100, while the buying rate was at 153,000 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the Dollar also experienced a decrease, with the selling rate at 153,550 IQD for every $100, and the buying rate at 153,450 IQD for every $100.