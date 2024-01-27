USD dips in Baghdad, Erbil upon market closure

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar decreased in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), on Saturday, upon the closure of the stock exchange.

According to our correspondent, the dollar prices decreased with the closure of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, reaching 151,250 IQD per $100. This is a decrease from the morning rate of 151,400 IQD per $100.

Moreover, the selling prices at currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad also decreased, with the selling price at 152,250 IQD per $100, while the buying price was at 150,250 IQD per $100.