USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly higher rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 147,550 IQD for every 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 100 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The buying and selling rates of the USD in Baghdad's local markets stood at 148,000 and 147,000 IQD for every 100, respectively.