USD/IQD surges past 158K dinars in Iraq’s midday trading

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar extended its gains in Iraq at midday on Monday, climbing above 158,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 158,700 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 156,700 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 159,250 dinars and bought it at 158,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 158,050 dinars and buying prices at 157,950 dinars.